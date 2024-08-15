- Cyclist seriously injured in train accident

A cyclist was critically injured in a collision with a train in the Cuxhaven district. Initial investigations suggest that a 56-year-old woman rode her bike across the railroad crossing in Hemmoor despite the barriers being closed, as reported by police. The train's emergency braking was unable to prevent the collision.

The injured cyclist was taken to a hospital. The 45-year-old train driver suffered a shock and was also treated. No passengers were injured in the collision. The journey towards Hamburg resumed after the accident report was filed and a driver change was made.

The cyclist’s incident occurred in the heart of the county of Cuxhaven, specifically in the district of Hemmoor. Authorities are now conducting a more detailed investigation in the same county.

