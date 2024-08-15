Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe county of Cuxhaven

Cyclist seriously injured in train accident

The cyclist crossed the railway crossing while the barrier was closed. She was struck by a train and is now in critical condition.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
According to police statements, the barriers were closed.
According to police statements, the barriers were closed.

- Cyclist seriously injured in train accident

A cyclist was critically injured in a collision with a train in the Cuxhaven district. Initial investigations suggest that a 56-year-old woman rode her bike across the railroad crossing in Hemmoor despite the barriers being closed, as reported by police. The train's emergency braking was unable to prevent the collision.

The injured cyclist was taken to a hospital. The 45-year-old train driver suffered a shock and was also treated. No passengers were injured in the collision. The journey towards Hamburg resumed after the accident report was filed and a driver change was made.

The cyclist’s incident occurred in the heart of the county of Cuxhaven, specifically in the district of Hemmoor. Authorities are now conducting a more detailed investigation in the same county.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public