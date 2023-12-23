Skip to content
Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car

An 80-year-old car driver in Schopfheim (Lörrach district) probably overlooked a cyclist when turning right. The 38-year-old was seriously but not life-threateningly injured in the collision with the senior citizen's car on Friday morning, the police reported on Saturday night. The injured man

County of Lörrach - Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car

An 80-year-old car driver in Schopfheim (Lörrach district) probably overlooked a cyclist when turning right. The 38-year-old was seriously but not life-threateningly injured in the collision with the senior citizen's car on Friday morning, the police reported on Saturday night. The injured man was taken to hospital. The driver was charged with negligent bodily harm in road traffic.

