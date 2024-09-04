- Cyclist Secures Gold in the Solo Race Against the Clock for Hausberger

Bicycle racer Maike Hausberger bagged Germany's fifth gold medal at the Paralympics. In the individual time trial event, the 29-year-old dominated the 14.2-kilometer track in Clichy-sous-Bois, located near Paris's outskirts, finishing in 21 minutes and 30.45 seconds. Hausberger outperformed Britain's Frances Brown (21:46.18 minutes) and Sweden's Anna Beck (21:54.71 minutes) by a substantial margin.

Previously, Hausberger, who has left-sided hemiplegia, had also clinched the bronze medal in the 500-meter time trial race on the track.

Hausberger's impressive performance at the Paralympics has earned her multiple medals, with her most recent victory being the gold in the individual time trial event. Germany has now secured a total of six medals at the ongoing Paralympic Games, thanks to Hausberger's success in the cycling events.

Read also: