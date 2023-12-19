Accident - Cyclist rides onto streetcar tracks: One seriously injured

A cyclist triggered the emergency braking of a streetcar in Darmstadt on Tuesday - and committed a hit-and-run. As a result, a 94-year-old fell inside the streetcar and was seriously injured, according to the police. The unknown cyclist then fled without permission. The dangerous braking occurred because the man had crossed the tracks of line 8 in the area of a bus stop without permission. The police are looking for witnesses.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de