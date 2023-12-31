Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshemmingengermanyflood zonedisastersfire departmenthanoversundaylower saxonyemergenciesbad weatherflood

Cyclist rides into floodwater and has to be rescued

According to the fire department, a cyclist rode into the flood area near Hemmingen (Hanover region) and had to be rescued after falling out of the water. According to the Lehrte fire department on Sunday, the rider was unable to free himself due to the strong current on Saturday. However, the...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
A firefighter in protective clothing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A firefighter in protective clothing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fall - Cyclist rides into floodwater and has to be rescued

According to the fire department, a cyclist rode into the flood area near Hemmingen (Hanover region) and had to be rescued after falling out of the water. According to the Lehrte fire department on Sunday, the rider was unable to free himself due to the strong current on Saturday. However, the rescue divers who were called out were not deployed.

According to the Hemmingen fire department, the man was well over 70 years old and had driven around a wall of sandbags before the accident. After the rescue, he was taken to hospital accompanied by an emergency doctor.

Message from Lehrte fire department Message from Hemmingen fire department

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police cars near the crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man stabbed to death in Berlin: 25-year-old in prison

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the alleged perpetrator is in custody. Investigators are assuming murder. At the request of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest, the police announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
Berlin's players cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin beats league leaders Niners Chemnitz

Alba Berlin has ended the winning streak of league leaders Niners Chemnitz in the German Basketball League. The capital city club won 101:90 (60:45) against the Saxons in front of 9887 spectators on Sunday. Alba thus defended its place at the top of the table. Chemnitz suffered another defeat...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

Police cars near the crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man stabbed to death in Berlin: 25-year-old in prison

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the alleged perpetrator is in custody. Investigators are assuming murder. At the request of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest, the police announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public