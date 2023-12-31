Fall - Cyclist rides into floodwater and has to be rescued

According to the fire department, a cyclist rode into the flood area near Hemmingen (Hanover region) and had to be rescued after falling out of the water. According to the Lehrte fire department on Sunday, the rider was unable to free himself due to the strong current on Saturday. However, the rescue divers who were called out were not deployed.

According to the Hemmingen fire department, the man was well over 70 years old and had driven around a wall of sandbags before the accident. After the rescue, he was taken to hospital accompanied by an emergency doctor.

Message from Lehrte fire department Message from Hemmingen fire department

Source: www.stern.de