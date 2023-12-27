Skip to content
Water rescue personnel from the Hanover Fire Department drive across a flooded road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hanover - Cyclist rescued from flooded area

A 75-year-old cyclist has been rescued from the flooded area of the River Leine in Hanover. The man had been cycling along the closed-off Brückstraße in the Döhren district on Wednesday afternoon despite the high water, the fire department announced in the evening. He fell off his bike and drifted about 20 meters into an adjacent forest. He finally held on to a branch and called the regional control center on his cell phone.

The 75-year-old could only be located with the help of two drones. Specialists from the water rescue service rescued him. Around 40 fire, rescue and police crews were on the scene. The fire department once again appealed to people not to enter the flood areas and dykes.

Press release

