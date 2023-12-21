Accidents - Cyclist killed in an accident in Ingolstadt

A cyclist had a fatal accident in Ingolstadt on Thursday morning. The 70-year-old woman was riding on the cycle path when she fell onto the road for initially unexplained reasons, according to the police. She was treated there by first aiders who called the emergency services. The emergency doctor and paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman, but she died at the scene of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de