Cyclist is hit by ICE train in NRW and dies

Wife was an eyewitness

Emergency services work at the scene of an accident in the Coesfeld district of North...
Emergency services work at the scene of an accident in the Coesfeld district of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a 56-year-old man was crossing the rail tracks. At this moment, he was hit by a train and fatally injured. His wife was at the scene of the accident at the time.

A cyclist was fatally hit by a train while crossing tracks in North Rhine-Westphalia. The ICE collided with the 56-year-old man at the restricted rail crossing in Dülmen, as the police in Coesfeld reported late on Sunday evening.

The wife of the 56-year-old was riding her bike nearby, but was not directly on the tracks at the time of the accident. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.

According to initial findings, there are no indications of a technical defect in the barriers, the police stated. Emergency services and pastoral care were taking care of the woman, the train passengers, and the train driver. The fire department was also in action.

The international community expressed their condolences following the tragic incident in North Rhine-Westphalia. The police are working closely with the authorities in neighboring countries to investigate any potential causes beyond local factors.

The misfortunes continue to pile up in North Rhine-Westphalia, as the incident marks the third death by train in the region in the past month.

