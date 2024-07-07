Accident - Cyclist is hit by ICE train at level crossing and dies

A cyclist was struck and fatally injured by a train at a level crossing in the Coesfeld district. The 56-year-old man had intended to cross the tracks in Dülmen in the evening, according to the police. The collision with the ICE train occurred on the tracks.

Initial findings provided no evidence of a technical defect in the crossing, the police reported. The man had been traveling with his wife. She was riding her bike nearby, but was not on the tracks at the time of the accident.

Emergency services and pastoral care attended to the woman and the train driver and passengers on site. The exact circumstances of the accident were unclear and are part of ongoing investigations.

The incident took place in North Rhine-Westphalia, specifically in Coesfeld. Despite the tragedy, the nearby town of Dülmen was not the location of the accident itself. The accident involved a cyclist and an ICE train, causing a serious traffic disruption. Police inquiries indicated that no fault could be attributed to the level crossing, which adds a layer of complexity to the accident investigations.

