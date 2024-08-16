- Cyclist dies in a crash from a fur worm

In a traffic accident on Pellworm (North Friesland district), a cyclist lost her life. The 68-year-old was traveling on Nordermitteldeich Street on Thursday and was attempting to turn left when she was struck by an 85-year-old driver who was overtaking her, according to a spokesperson for the Flensburg Police Directorate. The cyclist fell and sustained life-threatening injuries.

A rescue helicopter transported her from the island to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Pellworm Police Station is now investigating. To determine the exact cause of the accident, an expert has been appointed by the Flensburg Public Prosecutor's Office.

