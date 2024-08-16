Skip to content
Cyclist dies in a crash from a fur worm

A woman was traveling on a country road when a driver overtook and hit her with their car. The injured woman was subsequently flown from the island to a hospital by helicopter. She has now died.

In a traffic accident on Pellworm (North Friesland district), a cyclist lost her life. The 68-year-old was traveling on Nordermitteldeich Street on Thursday and was attempting to turn left when she was struck by an 85-year-old driver who was overtaking her, according to a spokesperson for the Flensburg Police Directorate. The cyclist fell and sustained life-threatening injuries.

A rescue helicopter transported her from the island to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Pellworm Police Station is now investigating. To determine the exact cause of the accident, an expert has been appointed by the Flensburg Public Prosecutor's Office.

The cyclist was rushed to the hospital following the accident but unfortunately did not survive her injuries. The investigation by Pellworm Police Station includes an expert assigned by the Flensburg Public Prosecutor's Office to determine the cause of the fatal overtaking incident.

