Cycling celebrity van Aert endures tumble without bone fracture

Following a substantial tumble, Wout van Aert's Vuelta run comes to an unexpected halt as the Belgian cyclist. He escaped fractures, yet the question remains: can he recover in time for the World Championships?

Tour de France veteran Wout van Aert has emerged unscathed from the Vuelta, as per his Dutch squad, without any bone breaks. The accident on stage 16 forced the Belgian contender to quit the race following a serious collision. His inclusion in the World Championships in Zurich remains in question.

Following the collision on a slippery descent, van Aert endured severe knee ache, attributed to a profound wound. After returning to Belgium, he's currently focusing on recuperating from his injuries.

Preferred Rider for Stage 17

It's been a challenging year for the nine-time Tour de France stage victor. In March, he suffered a severe crash at the 'Dwars door Vlaanderen', which ruled him out of races like Giro d'Italia. During this year's Tour, he finished second twice but failed to clinch a stage win.

Before the crash, van Aert was impressively leading the points classification in the green jersey. Aussie Kaden Groves is tipped to dominate stage 17 (between Arnuero and Santander) on Tuesday, a stage for the sprinters, given his recent seizure of the green jersey after van Aert's exit. The 141.5 km stage is now Groves' preferred turf.

Despite his rough year, van Aert had been performing well in Spain, leading the points classification before the accident. Unfortunately, his chances of representing Spain in the World Championships might be affected due to his injuries.

