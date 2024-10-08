Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsGroup

Cybercriminals target Russian state broadcasting system

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

Cybercriminals target Russian state broadcasting system

A digital assault allegedly brought about substantial disturbances at the Russian state-owned media organization, WGTRK. As stated by the online newspaper gazeta.ru, quoting Russian intelligence sources, the hacker group sudo rm –RF, known for previously operating in Ukraine's favor, is believed to be the culprit.

The disruptions, as per the article, impact the online transmission of the program and internal services, even affecting the company's internet and telephone connections. In fact, the news channel Rossija-24 was inaccessible online in the morning.

Diverse reports suggest that the servers were knocked offline and crucial data was erased. Recovery is said to be a time-consuming procedure. The state broadcaster hasn't issued a statement concerning the reports of the cyberattack yet.

The cyberattack has reportedly impacted various services within the WGTRK group, affecting their online transmission and internal communications. The suspected hacker group, sudo rm –RF, is known for allegedly supporting Ukraine in their previous operations.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest