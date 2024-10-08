Cybercriminals target Russian state broadcasting system

A digital assault allegedly brought about substantial disturbances at the Russian state-owned media organization, WGTRK. As stated by the online newspaper gazeta.ru, quoting Russian intelligence sources, the hacker group sudo rm –RF, known for previously operating in Ukraine's favor, is believed to be the culprit.

The disruptions, as per the article, impact the online transmission of the program and internal services, even affecting the company's internet and telephone connections. In fact, the news channel Rossija-24 was inaccessible online in the morning.

Diverse reports suggest that the servers were knocked offline and crucial data was erased. Recovery is said to be a time-consuming procedure. The state broadcaster hasn't issued a statement concerning the reports of the cyberattack yet.

