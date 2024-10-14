Cybercriminals launch assault on email infrastructure of the German Association for Eastern European Finances

Data breach hits German Osteuropean Studies Society's email server, suspected Russian hackers involved.According to the organization's recently released statement, preliminary investigations suggest "state-backed Russian operatives" as the culprits behind the cyber attack. The society views this incident, coupled with its designation as an "extremist group" in Russia, as part of Russia's broader hybrid strategy against Germany.

Unauthorized individuals managed to reroute emails from specific mailboxes of the association for an extended period. This meticulously planned and technically complex assault aimed to amass extensive details about the organization's operations. The vulnerability has since been addressed in collaboration with the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Back in July, the German Osteuropean Studies Society was categorized as an "extremist organization" in Russia. Consequently, the association falls under Russian criminal law, with potential legal repercussions for its officials, entities, and surrounding circle. This classification significantly curtails the academic liberty of scientists.

In resistance to efforts to stifle impartial and scrutinizing research on Russia, DGO President Ruprecht Polenz declared, "We will not succumb to attempts to stifle objective and incisive research on Russia and will carry on our work unrelentingly." The DGO also advocated for robust security measures for scientists conducting fieldwork in countries closely aligned with Russia.

The e-mail servers of the German Osteuropean Studies Society were specifically targeted during the data breach, with emails being rerouted from certain mailboxes. To strengthen the security of their e-mail servers and overall cyber protection, the society collaborated with both the BSI and BfV.

