Cybercriminals impair functionalities of Russian state broadcasting networks

Rossija-24 news channel encountered issues with internet accessibility during the early hours.
As per various news outlets, a hacker group is alleged to have launched an attack on Russia's state television and radio company, WGTRK. This time, the group is said to have set its sights on crucial data, reportedly eliminating it from the company's systems, according to gazeta.ru, an online newspaper. Russian intelligence sources claim that this hacking group has historically operated in support of Ukraine and was also linked to the 2022 hack of Russian video platform, "Rutube."

The attack reportedly caused substantial disruptions, affecting both the online broadcast of the programs and the internal services of the company. The internet and telephone connections were also impacted. In fact, Rossija-24, a news channel, was temporarily inaccessible online in the morning.

According to various sources, the servers were shut down and critical information was wiped out. Recovery, as per reports, is proving to be a laborious process. The Russian state television, however, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the alleged hacker attack.

The Russian state television has not yet responded to the allegations, but The Commission may investigate the attack to determine its origin and impact. To prevent future cyber attacks, The Commission could recommend strengthening WGTRK's digital security measures.

