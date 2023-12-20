Authorities - Cybercrime: Platform shot on the darknet

A platform used by criminals on the Darknet has been shut down by the authorities. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Wiesbaden announced on Wednesday that the website focused on drug trafficking. Criminal services, forged documents and malware were offered. The website contained a total of 42,000 products, around 3,600 of which were from Germany. Tens of thousands of customer accounts and several hundred seller accounts were registered.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de