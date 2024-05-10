Cyberattack leads to ambulance redirecting from medical institutions in the US.

A recent cyber attack on Ascension, a network of 140 hospitals in 19 states and 40 senior living facilities in St. Louis, has caused significant disruptions to their electronic health records, phone systems, and various systems used for ordering tests, procedures, and medications. According to a statement released by the organization, they are currently relying on "downtime procedures" as they deal with the effects of the attack. These procedures involve relying on paper records and other manual processes to continue providing patient care during this digital downtime.

Ascension became aware of the cyberattack on Wednesday and has since followed standard protocol by notifying federal authorities, hiring the cybersecurity firm Mandiant to help recover from the incident, and shutting down systems in an attempt to contain the situation. In a statement released Thursday evening, the network assured the public that they were working to support their facilities while "providing safe, patient care" through their established downtime protocols and procedures.

The extent of the ambulance transfers caused by the cyberattack is unknown, and an Ascension spokesperson has yet to respond to a request for comment on the matter. This incident marks the latest in a string of major hacking cases that have affected major US healthcare networks. February saw a ransomware attack on Change Healthcare, a UnitedHealth Group subsidiary, which resulted in widespread billing disruptions and potentially compromised the personal data of around a third of Americans. UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty testified to Congress this month about paying a $22 million ransom to the attackers in an effort to protect patient information. This most recent cyber attack on Ascension is sure to add fuel to the ongoing discussions about the vulnerability of America's healthcare system and the impact of these types of disruptions.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com