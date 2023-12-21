Skip to content
Cuxhaven secures dyke embankment with sandbags against storm surge

In Cuxhaven, the fire department in the Sahlenburg district secured the only passage through the dyke with sandbags on Thursday evening. The gate had already been closed in the afternoon, as a city spokesperson confirmed. "It's a precautionary measure so that everything is done tomorrow morning...

In Cuxhaven, the fire department in the Sahlenburg district secured the only passage through the dyke with sandbags on Thursday evening. The gate had already been closed in the afternoon, as a city spokesperson confirmed. "It's a precautionary measure so that everything is done tomorrow morning and the emergency services can take care of other places," he said. The north-westerly wind is pushing the water from the North Sea ashore. "We have wind gusts of 65 to 75 kilometers per hour, about wind force 8, that's not the problem," the spokesman explained. The problem is the direction.

The city expects the peak of the severe storm surge on Friday morning at around 8:19 a.m. with about three meters above the normal mean high tide. "We are prepared, the challenge is the wind," he added.

The police reported no major incidents in the district. "We haven't had any drastic incidents yet, at most a sign on a car," said a police spokesman in the evening.

City of Cuxhaven water level data

