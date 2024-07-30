- Customs seized 130 dead songbirds

Customs officers discovered nearly 100 kilos of meat, including 130 deep-frozen and prepared songbirds, in the luggage of a travel group at Friedrichshafen Airport (Lake Constance district). Criminal proceedings have been initiated against a suspect, according to customs officials. The travel group was already checked at the end of June.

Investigations together with the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation revealed that the songbirds were likely caught illegally in the wild. According to customs, the birds are often illegally caught using nets and glue traps during bird migration. In some countries, they are considered a delicacy.

The import of meat from third countries is generally prohibited for veterinary reasons. The songbirds are strictly protected under the European Birds Directive and may not be brought into the EU, as stated in the announcement.

