Customs and Border Protection (ICE) utilizes wall heating in Neustadt (Dosse).

Multiple impediments dotted the swift railway route connecting Hamburg and Berlin. Despite the train conductor's efforts to decelerate, the vehicle failed to halt before reaching the intended stop.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A High-Speed Train Model ICE 4 Traversing the Route from Hamburg to Berlin (Symbolic...
A High-Speed Train Model ICE 4 Traversing the Route from Hamburg to Berlin (Symbolic Representation)

Some unidentified individuals put a wall heater and various items on the train tracks close to Neustadt (Dosse) in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district. This action led to the disruption of an ICE train on a Thursday evening, as reported by the Federal Police. Despite the train's driver applying emergency brakes, the objects, including a wooden window frame, were still run over.

The train managed to continue its journey on the high-speed path connecting Hamburg and Berlin. The incident resulted in damage to a communication cable, among other things. Preliminary investigations indicate that the passengers were not injured. The Federal Police are currently treating this incident as a case of deliberate disruption of rail traffic.

The Federal Police are working diligently to investigate the deliberate disruption of the rail traffic, which involved placing a wall heater and other items on the tracks near Neustadt (Dosse). The responsible parties could potentially face charges and consequences from the Federal police for obstructing the ICE train.

