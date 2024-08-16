- Customs and Border Protection (ICE) utilizes wall heating in Neustadt (Dosse).
Some unidentified individuals put a wall heater and various items on the train tracks close to Neustadt (Dosse) in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district. This action led to the disruption of an ICE train on a Thursday evening, as reported by the Federal Police. Despite the train's driver applying emergency brakes, the objects, including a wooden window frame, were still run over.
The train managed to continue its journey on the high-speed path connecting Hamburg and Berlin. The incident resulted in damage to a communication cable, among other things. Preliminary investigations indicate that the passengers were not injured. The Federal Police are currently treating this incident as a case of deliberate disruption of rail traffic.
The Federal Police are working diligently to investigate the deliberate disruption of the rail traffic, which involved placing a wall heater and other items on the tracks near Neustadt (Dosse). The responsible parties could potentially face charges and consequences from the Federal police for obstructing the ICE train.