Customers will soon have to wait several days for a book in some places

Order a book today and pick it up tomorrow? This will soon be a thing of the past in several thousand bookshops, as the book wholesaler Zeitfracht wants to significantly reduce its delivery times.

Books lie on a table in a bookshop. The wholesaler Zeitfracht wants to supply smaller stores less....aussiedlerbote.de
Wholesaler delivers less frequently - Customers will soon have to wait several days for a book in some places

Customers in smaller bookshops will soon have to wait longer for books they have ordered - at least if the stores are supplied by wholesaler Zeitfracht. "Zeitfracht Medien will discontinue overnight deliveries from February 1 for customers who have a particularly low annual purchase volume," Managing Director Wolfram Simon-Schröter told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers.

Zeitfracht Medien, headquartered in Erfurt, claims to be the market leader in German book wholesaling. In future, the wholesaler intends to serve smaller bookstores only twice a week. This will affect retailers who purchase goods worth less than 30,000 euros per year. Simon-Schröter justified the move with increased costs for personnel, energy, materials and transportation.

According to the report, Zeitfracht's customers in German-speaking countries include 5550 bookstores and other stores that sell books. Around one in ten customers is affected by the discontinued overnight delivery.

Source: www.stern.de

