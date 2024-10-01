Currently, Pistorius seeks affiliation with the SPD.

According to Stern, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced his plans to contest for a seat in the Bundestag, specifically in the Stadt Hannover II constituency. This marks his first attempt at a parliamentary seat, and the move is seen as a declaration of his ongoing influence within the SPD.

The announcement has come at a sensitive time for the SPD, with discussions revolving around Chancellor Olaf Scholz's suitability as their candidate for the 2025 Bundestag election. The party's performance has been poor for months, and Scholz is under pressure to show more force.

Pistorius, aged 64, is often mentioned as a possible successor to Scholz. His candidacy underscores his significance in the SPD, regardless of the coalition's future.

Pistorius deliberated for months

The SPD leadership had been waiting on Pistorius's decision. A popular jurist without a current Bundestag seat, he had been pondering his options for months. He considered standing in his hometown of Osnabrück, as well as in Hildesheim and Celle. However, his decision to run in Hannover, where he served as state interior minister, is likely due to the high likelihood of victory in the area, as the constituency has been SPD stronghold for more than 70 years. The candidacy is notable due to Gerhard Schröder's residency in Hannover and Pistorius's differing stance on Ukraine policy.

Pistorius's official nomination as a Bundestag candidate is set for March 21, 2025, as per Stern. His candidacy is likely to stir up debate within the party, as it impacts the SPD's composition in the Bundestag.

"Stadt Hannover II": An SPD Success Story

The SPD's apprehension regarding the upcoming Bundestag election is also due to the new electoral system, which could prevent even successful candidates from entering parliament if their party wins more direct seats than its second vote result allows. This could intensify competition for desirable list positions in the federal states, as securing a top place on the state list minimizes the risk of not entering parliament if one loses as a direct candidate.

In Lower Saxony, numerous prominent party members have been vying for good positions on the state list to secure their parliamentary seat. The position is also a testament to one's authority within the state association. It will be intriguing to see where Pistorius ends up. In the 2021 federal election, Hubertus Heil (Minister of Labour) led the Lower Saxony state list, followed by influential members such as Matthias Miersch (Deputy Fraktion, 3rd place) and Lars Klingbeil (Co-party leader, 5th place). All three are planning to run again and will have to reconcile with Pistorius.

The direct mandate in the electoral district that Pistorius is now eyeing was won by the SPD politician Yasmin Fahimi in the previous federal election. She subsequently resigned her seat in May 2022 and will not contest again. Daniela De Ridder (electoral district of Middle Emstal) has moved up on the SPD state list to replace Fahimi. The electoral district is currently represented by one FDP (Knut Gerschau) and one Green (Sven-Christian Kindler) MP, both of whom entered parliament via their parties' state lists. The SPD candidacy for the electoral district was previously vacant.

Pistorius aims for a strong first vote result

Pistorius should be able to secure a parliamentary seat based on his strong first vote result. Such a result would also bolster his claim to a leadership position, in whatever capacity.

Pistorius is stepping into significant shoes in Hannover II. The constituency has been won exclusively by SPD direct candidates since 1949, including Kurt Schumacher, a party legend. Schumacher rebuilt the West SPD after the war, served as party and faction leader, and as opposition leader was one of the biggest opponents of CDU Chancellor Konrad Adenauer.

Friedrich Merz, remarkably, also initiated his political resurgence by vying for a Bundestag seat. He then became party and faction leader. Now he's aiming to replace Scholz.

The SPD's decision to wait on Pistorius's decision was influenced by his potential impact on the party's leadership, given his mention as a possible successor to Chancellor Scholz. Pistorius's candidacy for the Stadt Hannover II constituency in the Bundestag election is significant for the SPD, as it is an SPD stronghold with a high likelihood of victory.

