15:10, ARD: Whirlwind of Affection

- Current drama unfolding on the daytime serials.

Stella vehemently denies tampering with Theo's ADHD app, and Lale can't fathom the notion either. Lale speculates that Theo might have inadvertently skipped saving the appointment. However, Theo remains skeptical and refrains from apologizing to Stella. Stella recognizes the need to intervene to prevent Theo from turning Lale against her. She discovers that Maxi is planning to create an app for her research and proposes recruiting Theo. When Maxi mentions that Stella suggested him, Theo experiences a moment of discomfort.

17:30, RTL: Among Us, Again

Britta finds herself in a tricky situation, but Cassandra prevents a potentially unpleasant encounter with Theo. Britta feels indebted to Cassandra and promises to return the favor. Tobias lands himself in hot water with an impulsive act, but Sina realizes it was an act of desperation. Now, she ponders if she could have contributed to the situation. Stella skillfully tricks Easy and expertly covers her tracks. The alluring sensation of power momentarily drowns her guilty conscience.

19:05, RTL: What Really Matters

Justus feels he made the right choice, although the team requires more time to come to terms with it. However, Simone begins to resist. Yannick, at long last, is prepared to execute his plan. Imani and Tom were eagerly anticipating a genuine date, but fate seems to have other plans in store.

19:40, RTL: Times of Joy and Strife

Katrin and Gerner are wrestling with the repercussions of their conflict with Johanna. They attempt another heart-to-heart conversation to bridge the gap with Johanna. But will it make a difference? Alicia and Paul team up with Nihat for his pub quiz and emerge victorious, earning a brunch at the Wall. They cherish this moment, while Carlos looks on with envy.

