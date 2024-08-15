- Cup match against Hoffenheim: Kickers "nothing to lose"

Würzburg's Kickers are excited for their early season highlight in the DFB-Pokal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Coach Markus Zschiesche hopes that his team will play freely in the first round duel against the Bundesliga side on Friday evening (6:00 PM/Sky). "This is a game where we have nothing to lose," said the new coach of the Bavarian regionalliga team. Zschiesche joined the Kickers from Babelsberg 03 before this season.

In Würzburg, the team and fans are hoping to put on a similar show against the Hoffenheim favorites as they did in the first round of the cup in 2019. Back then, the hosts fought for a spectacular 3:3 draw in extra time, but eventually lost in a penalty shootout. Vice-captain Daniel Hägele was there five years ago, but he will be missing this time along with captain Peter Kurzweg due to a hip injury and a torn ACL.

"Players can measure themselves"

Zschiesche sees the game as a benchmark for his team. "The players can measure themselves. The Bundesliga, that's where they all want to be. They're playing against their dream. Everyone can see how far they are and how far we are as a team."

The Bavarians could boost their confidence over the weekend, winning 5-0 against SpVgg Ansbach in the league. The coach hopes for a similar performance against Hoffenheim, which he calls a "bonus game". "You probably won't be able to afford many mistakes, can't be nervous. Otherwise, it will be punished," Zschiesche predicted.

