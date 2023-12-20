Citizenship - "Cum-Ex" committee postpones vote on interim report

The Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (PUA) of the Hamburg Parliament into the "Cum-Ex" scandal has postponed the planned adoption of its interim report on Wednesday. The reason for this was a statement on the interim report by Christian Olearius, a representative of the co-partner of Hamburg-based Warburg Bank, which was involved in the scandal. The statement contained reprimands and comments on the work of the committee, said committee chairman Mathias Petersen (SPD). These would first have to be legally assessed before the vote, "so as not to put us in a situation where we are legally vulnerable".

After three years of work, the PUA discussed the working group's interim report at the end of November. Representatives of the governing parties and the opposition came to completely contradictory assessments: The SPD and the Greens continue to see no evidence of political influence on the tax treatment of Warburg Bank. The CDU, Left Party and AfD, on the other hand, saw evidence that the then mayor and current chancellor Olaf Scholz and his then finance senator and later successor in city hall, Peter Tschentscher (both SPD), had exerted influence on the tax proceedings.

Both sides submitted corresponding supplementary votes to the interim report. The representatives of the Warburg Bank shareholders Olearius and Max Warburg then had two weeks to submit their own statements, which are to be included in the interim report. According to Petersen, the committee will now make a final decision on the interim report on January 17.

In the meantime, the leadership of the working group will have to be reorganized next year. As Petersen said, the current head of the task force, Steffen Jänicke, will leave office on December 31. Representatives of the opposition on the committee were surprised by Jänicke's decision.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de