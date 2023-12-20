Music - Culture Minister Klepsch saddened by Emmerlich's death

Saxony's Culture Minister Barbara Klepsch (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Gunther Emmerlich as a great artist, opera singer and popular figure in Saxony. "I was deeply saddened by the news of Gunther Emmerlich's death so close to Christmas," she said in a statement on Wednesday, recalling "his warm nature". In addition to his artistic work, his social commitment will also remain unforgotten. The 79-year-old died unexpectedly at his home in Dresden on Tuesday.

Source: www.stern.de