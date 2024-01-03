Skip to content
The debate surrounding anti-Semitism, which has intensified as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, is placing an increasing burden on the cultural scene. Important institutions see international contacts at risk. "I am receiving justified comments from cultural institutions that have

Anti-Semitism debate - Culture committee chair warns of consequences

The debate surrounding anti-Semitism, which has intensified as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, is placing an increasing burden on the cultural scene. Important institutions see international contacts at risk. "I am receiving justified comments from cultural institutions that have contacted me because they are wondering how they should continue to work internationally," Katrin Budde, Chair of the Bundestag's Culture Committee, told the German Press Agency in Berlin.

Everyone would have to get involved in thinking together. "As cultural policy-makers, we will have to get involved in the problems so that the Goethe-Institut, Humboldt Forum, Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and Federal Cultural Foundation are not ultimately threatened with a break in international cultural relations. These are classic institutions that really cannot be suspected of anti-Semitism, but which say: cooperation must be feasible."

The SPD politician wants to allow cultural institutions to work "without placing them under general suspicion if they also work internationally with countries where we would say: they are behaving in an anti-Semitic manner." It is also about conveying and achieving an understanding of Jewish culture through cooperation. "Culture always builds bridges where everything else has broken down," said Budde.

