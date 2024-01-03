Anti-Semitism debate - Cultural scene: "Cooperation must be feasible"

Recent developments in the Middle East conflict have made anti-Semitism in Germany even more pronounced. In the debate about combating hatred and attacks, differentiation quickly leads to misunderstandings and the hasty formation of fronts. In the cultural scene, reference is already being made to the international consequences of an overly narrow debate on anti-Semitism.

"I have received justified comments from cultural institutions that have contacted me because they are wondering how they should continue to work internationally," Katrin Budde, Chair of the Bundestag's Culture Committee, told the German Press Agency in Berlin. Everyone would have to get involved in thinking together.

Budde: Cooperation must be feasible

"As cultural policy-makers, we will have to get involved in the problems so that the Goethe-Institut, Humboldt Forum, Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and Federal Cultural Foundation are not ultimately threatened with a breakdown in international cultural relations. These are classic institutions that cannot really be suspected of anti-Semitism, but which say: cooperation must be feasible."

The SPD politician sees an argumentation and judgment trap. "Everyone who says something is judged - and in a black and white light. That's always bad for culture, because culture is always colorful and not black and white."

Budde wants cultural institutions to have an impact "without placing them under general suspicion when they collaborate internationally with countries where we would say they are behaving in an anti-Semitic manner." It is also about conveying and achieving an understanding of Jewish culture through cooperation. "Culture always builds bridges in places where everything else has broken down," she said. "You also have to be able to deal with it when a mistake is made and corrected. Especially in the cultural sector, which is extremely broad."

Roth: Discourse could be narrowed

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth is also observing the debates. "It is dangerous if the discourse in culture becomes increasingly narrow," the Green politician told dpa. "The Basic Law safeguards the freedom of art. There is a clear limit when human dignity is violated. That includes anti-Semitism, that includes hostility towards Muslims, that includes racism and any form of misanthropy." The outbreak of anti-Semitism that can be observed is alarming. This is why many cultural institutions are considering supporting Jewish life.

Roth reported on her observations from the cultural scene. "There is uncertainty: what is still possible? There are concerns that the discourse could be narrowed. Yet culture can open up spaces for discourse and make it possible." She referred to the sociologist and professor Aladin El-Mafaalani, who said that a culture of debate is the guiding culture. "We need that. There are no easy answers to these difficult situations."

Spaces are needed for this. "We have to be careful what that means for us as an international, attractive cultural location. If, in the meantime, there are also rejections from international artists who say that the discourse in Germany is becoming increasingly narrow," said Roth. "The impression must not be created that there is now a snooping of attitudes, a test of convictions or a compulsion to confess."

Chialo: Discussions sometimes irrational

Berlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo pleaded for discussions with one another. "How can we ensure that it's not just about shouting your opinion at someone and ending the conversation?" the CDU politician told dpa. "So far, many discussions have been conducted irrationally, things have been made absolute."

Chialo wants to create space for discussion, "so that people can be helped to form an opinion, so that new insights and understanding for other points of view and perspectives can perhaps emerge from a conversation". In his view, there is a lack of "seeing someone with a contrary opinion as a valuable discussion partner. We need to learn that again."

According to General Director Hartmut Dorgerloh, the internationally active Humboldt Forum is following the debate closely. "There is no place for any form of anti-Semitism, religious fundamentalism, discrimination and racism at the Humboldt Forum. The right of the State of Israel to exist must not be called into question," Dorgerloh told dpa. "But freedom of science, art and opinion must apply to a house of international diversity - on the basis of the Basic Law."

Dorgerloh: spaces are narrowing

The Humboldt Forum's task is "to conduct the urgently needed debates against anti-Semitism and racism. Because if there are no more public spaces for this, then it will move somewhere on the street, online or into other zones." However, public discourse is extremely important, "including different definitions of anti-Semitism that reflect the diversity of Jewish voices".

Dorgerloh pointed out that Germany is highly respected internationally because of its constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and artistic freedom. "At the moment, we are observing with a certain amount of astonishment and irritation how these spaces are currently being restricted in this country," he said. "It is the task of cultural institutions to point out very clearly, also in the political arena, what threats are looming. We have a high international reputation, not least due to the reappraisal of our colonial history, which is perceived as exemplary in large parts of the world."

Parzinger: Cultural institutions should have an enlightening effect

According to Hermann Parzinger, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, cultural institutions should not provide a stage for anti-Semitism. "Above all, it is also about how German cultural institutions can set an example against anti-Semitism. How can we make an impact in our society? We have to make it clear that anti-Semitism must not be allowed in our country because of its history. Cultural institutions also have the task of educating and raising awareness," he told dpa.

