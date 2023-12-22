Cult actress Ingrid Steeger is dead

Ingrid Steeger began her acting career in the early 1970s, and after appearing in various soft sex films, she achieved cult status with "Klimbim" - one of the first German comedy series. Following health problems in recent years, she has now died.

The actress Ingrid Steeger is dead. She died in hospital in Bad Hersfeld. This was confirmed by her friend Rolf Löbig to the "Bild" newspaper, who cited information from the 76-year-old's nursing home. "The nursing home has confirmed Ingrid's death to me. It breaks my heart."

In January 2020, the TV icon had already made her ailing state of health public in an interview with the "Bild" newspaper. On New Year's Day 2020, she had suffered a cardiac arrest during a walk. Her companion resuscitated her. A short time later, she was fitted with a defibrillator system in hospital.

Born Ingrid Stengert in Berlin in 1947, she began her acting career in the early 1970s. After appearing in various soft sex films, she gained great popularity from 1973 with the slapstick series "Klimbim". TV stars such as the late Elisabeth Volkmann and Peer Augustinski acted alongside her.

Steeger later suffered from her image as a permissive prankster. She was not destined for lasting happiness in her private life either. In 2004, she wrote the book "Meine MANNschaft" (My MANhood) about her difficult relationships with men, including partnerships with directors Michael Pfleghar and Dieter Wedel.

Steeger last appeared in the 2006 Peter Thorwarth film "Goldene Zeiten" alongside Wotan Wilke Möhring and "Das A-Team" star Dirk Benedict. In 2019, she was still on stage at the Bad Hersfeld Festival.

Source: www.ntv.de