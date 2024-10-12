Cucurella admits to a nerve-wracking moment: "I had an accident"

The incident during Germany's Euro quarter-final clash against Spain has left a lasting impact on many football fans: Marc Cucurella's handball went unpunished despite clear penalties rules being violated. Now, the Spaniard has broken his silence, voicing his concerns against the governing body.

Over three months have passed since the controversy surrounding the penalty that should have been awarded against Spain due to Cucurella's handball, yet the discussion continues to rage on. In an interview with the Italian newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport," the 26-year-old Cucurella shared his viewpoints on the pivotal moment in the game against Germany's national team: "Oh boy, talk about a close call! I came really close to soiling myself."

He recalled looking at the referee and observing his confident demeanor as he decided against awarding the penalty. "I just thought, 'Chill out,'" Cucurella explained, adding that he found solace in that thought only when play resumed. He admitted to being taken aback by the escalating controversy three months down the line. "I'm just wondering, what's the point of bringing it up now? It seems like everyone has different interpretations of the rules," he lamented.

During extra time, Cucurella blocked Jamal Musiala's shot with his arm inside the penalty area, but the English referee, Graham Taylor, chose to overlook the incident and let play continue. In the end, Spain emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline courtesy of former Dortmund player Mikel Merino's goal. The offside position of the German team prior to the incident remains unclear.

Speculation persists that UEFA acknowledged a huge blunder on the part of the referee following the match, as reported consistently in the media. According to a report by UEFA's referee committee, as per the Spanish portal "Relevo," "A penalty should have been awarded" in that particular situation.

