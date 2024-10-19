Cuba's electrical infrastructure experiences a second collapse.

Kuba's electrical grid has faced another setback, barely a few hours after making some progress in bringing back power, as reported. As per Cuban media outlets, a nationwide blackout struck again at 6:15 AM on Saturday morning, following the nationwide outage on Friday. The state-run electricity company, UNE, is still attempting to restore power in the Caribbean island.

However, Cuba continues to struggle with power outages, as reported by the news site "14ymedio". Although some areas in Havana, the capital city, managed to regain power in the morning hours, the supply was soon cut off again. A few hospitals in Havana managed to restore power, albeit temporarily in some instances. Some commercial establishments are utilizing generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Unexpectedly, the entire power grid of the socialist Caribbean nation crashed on Friday, with the essential thermal power plant Antonio Guiteras shutting down. This incident resulted in a nationwide blackout, as explained by the Ministry of Energy. Several other power plants were out of service due to their poor condition.

Cuba is currently grappling with one of its worst economic crises since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro. The aging infrastructure, in part due to the more than 60-year-old US trade embargo, often results in thermal power plants needing emergency maintenance. Power outages have become a common occurrence across the country.

Despite these challenges, the European Union has expressed its readiness to provide assistance to Cuba in improving its electrical infrastructure. Recognizing the complexity of the situation, the European Union has stated that a comprehensive solution would require long-term investment and cooperation.

