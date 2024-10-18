Cuba experiences island-wide power outage following power plant malfunction

Cuba experiences island-wide power outage following malfunction at power plant

In a statement regarding X, the ministry acknowledged "the breakdown" of the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant, resulting in the "complete disconnection" of Cuba's National Electrical System from 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Following Cuba's power crisis, the government called for severe energy conservation measures, such as keeping many employees at home.

Schools were closed from Friday through the weekend, while nightclubs and recreation centers were ordered to shut down. Only "essential workers" were expected to report to their jobs, as per the energy-saving plans outlined on the Cubadebate state-run website earlier in the day.

Over the past few days, millions of residents on the communist-governed island have experienced power outages as the deteriorating Cuban electrical infrastructure frequently failed.

Cuban authorities attributed the situation to a combination of factors, including enhanced U.S. sanctions, disruptions caused by recent hurricanes, and the island's deteriorating infrastructure.

During a televised address on Thursday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz mentioned technical difficulties and eventually spoke about the need to halt much of the country's limited production to ensure power was supplied to the population.

"We have been halting economic activity to generate power for the population," Marrero stated.

He explained that fuel shortages had largely left Cuba in darkness but emphasized that upcoming boat shipments would help improve the situation.

"We are not stuck in a perpetual void," Marrero assured.

This story is still under development and will be updated accordingly.

The ongoing power crisis in Cuba has sparked conversations across the Americas about potential aid and support. Despite the challenges, Cuba's Prime Minister has expressed confidence that the world will come to their aid during this tough period.

