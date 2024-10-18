Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsamericasworld

Cuba experiences island-wide power outage following malfunction at power plant

Cuba experienced a power outage on Friday, resulting from the malfunction of one of its significant energy production facilities, as reported by the nation's energy ministry.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Cuba experiences island-wide power outage following power plant malfunction
Cuba experiences island-wide power outage following power plant malfunction

Cuba experiences island-wide power outage following malfunction at power plant

In a statement regarding X, the ministry acknowledged "the breakdown" of the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant, resulting in the "complete disconnection" of Cuba's National Electrical System from 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Following Cuba's power crisis, the government called for severe energy conservation measures, such as keeping many employees at home.

Schools were closed from Friday through the weekend, while nightclubs and recreation centers were ordered to shut down. Only "essential workers" were expected to report to their jobs, as per the energy-saving plans outlined on the Cubadebate state-run website earlier in the day.

Over the past few days, millions of residents on the communist-governed island have experienced power outages as the deteriorating Cuban electrical infrastructure frequently failed.

Cuban authorities attributed the situation to a combination of factors, including enhanced U.S. sanctions, disruptions caused by recent hurricanes, and the island's deteriorating infrastructure.

During a televised address on Thursday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz mentioned technical difficulties and eventually spoke about the need to halt much of the country's limited production to ensure power was supplied to the population.

"We have been halting economic activity to generate power for the population," Marrero stated.

He explained that fuel shortages had largely left Cuba in darkness but emphasized that upcoming boat shipments would help improve the situation.

"We are not stuck in a perpetual void," Marrero assured.

This story is still under development and will be updated accordingly.

The ongoing power crisis in Cuba has sparked conversations across the Americas about potential aid and support. Despite the challenges, Cuba's Prime Minister has expressed confidence that the world will come to their aid during this tough period.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Engaging in regular outdoor physical activities benefits and strengthens the immune system.
Hot-Topics

Five strategies to aid your survival during the frigid period

Five strategies to aid your survival during the frigid period Pre-Immunity Check: Enduring autumn and winter without a single cold is practically impossible. According to the "infektionsschutz.de" portal of the Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA), numerous pathogens are circulating at this time of year. At present,

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
In the perspective of Baden-Württemberg's State Archaeologist, Dirk Krausse, a single intact Celtic...
Hot-Topics

Uncovered Intact Celtic Funeral Structure Unveiled

Uncovered Intact Celtic Funeral Structure Unveiled In a surprising turn of events, archaeologists in Baden-Württemberg have stumbled upon an astonishing find: a 2600-year-old, well-preserved oak wooden burial chamber during excavations near the formidable fortification walls of Heuneburg in Riedlingen. Initial investigations suggest this ancient grave is located at the heart

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public