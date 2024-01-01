Skip to content
CSU wants to permanently abolish citizens' allowance for those who refuse it

Push for tough sanctions

 and  Carmen Simpson
2 min read
The CSU has not only set its sights on people who are allegedly unwilling to work. Among other....aussiedlerbote.de
The CSU has not only set its sights on people who are allegedly unwilling to work. Among other things, it also wants to abolish the statutory maximum working hours per day for employees..aussiedlerbote.de

CSU wants to permanently abolish citizens' allowance for those who refuse it

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil is demonstrating toughness with his announcement that he will temporarily cancel the citizen's allowance for those who refuse to work. The CSU is trying to make a name for itself as even tougher with its own proposal on the subject.

The CSU is calling for a massive tightening of sanctions for recipients of citizen's allowance who refuse offers of work. Those affected should have their citizen's allowance completely withdrawn - and for an indefinite period, according to a draft resolution for the upcoming winter conference of the CSU parliamentary group, quoted by the news portal t-online. "There must be benefit cuts for as long as a citizen's allowance recipient refuses to accept reasonable work," the draft states.

Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil had recently announced a tightening of sanctions against total refusers; however, the complete cancellation of citizen's allowance benefits should be limited to two months, according to the minister. While Finance Minister Christian Lindner and politicians from the SPD and CDU/CSU welcomed the proposal, social organizations, the Young Socialists and the Left warned of severe social consequences.

However, Heil's proposal does not go far enough for the CSU. In the resolution paper, it calls for a stronger emphasis on the principle of "support and demand": "Anyone who works must have significantly more than someone who does not work," t-online quotes from the closed paper.

Another CSU proposal concerns making working hours more flexible. Among other things, the statutory maximum working hours per day should be abolished, reports the portal, citing the draft resolution. Instead, there should be a maximum number of working hours per week. "Overtime belongs in your wallet and not in your tax bill," says the CSU. The CSU winter conference will take place from January 6 to 8 in Seeon Monastery in Bavaria.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

