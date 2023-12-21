Winter retreat - CSU retreat in Seeon Monastery takes place without CDU leader Merz

CDU leader Friedrich Merz will not be attending the winter retreat of CSU members of parliament in Kloster Seeon at the beginning of January. According to a report in the "Münchner Merkur" (Friday), he plans to travel to Finland and Sweden the following day (January 9). From January 6 to 8, the CSU parliamentary group will meet for its winter retreat in Seeon Monastery in Upper Bavaria. Traditionally, the meeting marks the end of the Christmas break for the MPs and the start of the new political year.

According to the newspaper's report, the regional group is expecting CSU leader Markus Söder, who is expected to give a keynote speech, as well as the chairman of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, and the head of the Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, to exchange views behind the monastery walls. Ifo Chairman Clemens Fuest and the CEO of reinsurer Munich Re, Joachim Wenning, are also expected to be invited.

The designated Bulgarian Prime Minister and current Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel is also said to be on the guest list. Michael Kretschmer(CDU), who is campaigning for election, will also be traveling to Upper Bavaria from Saxony.

According to the newspaper report, the CSU in the German Bundestag wants to present concepts for the transition to a CDU-led federal government at its retreat. "At our winter retreat, we will show that we are capable of governing and ready to take on responsibility in order to present solutions for the most pressing problems in our country," CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper.

The country needs new elections, Dobrindt emphasized. "The traffic light is finished, and it has lost its legitimacy." The CDU/CSU is ready to assume responsibility and leadership of a new federal government. The CSU and CDU "would be able to pass a constitutionally compliant budget for 2024. We have a program to stop illegal migration and we have a concept to ensure growth in Germany."

