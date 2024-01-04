CSU retreat - CSU in favor of reducing the size of the EU Commission

According to the CSU in the Bundestag, the EU Commission should be radically downsized. "A fast and efficient EU is the prerequisite for being internationally relevant and capable of reacting in crises. This requires far-reaching reforms to the institutions and processes as well as a significant reduction in the size of the EU Commission and its civil service," reads a draft position paper submitted to the German Press Agency in Munich. "We are therefore calling for there to be only seven Commissioners in future instead of 27 and for the other Member States to be represented by junior Commissioners."

"Europe must focus on its core tasks with renewed vigor: Creating prosperity, ensuring security and defending sovereignty," Alexander Dobrindt, head of the regional group, told dpa. This requires efficient institutions with a lean EU Commission at the top. "The aim must be to create a Europe that is competitive, ready to defend itself and strategically independent in the world." The CSU's desire for streamlining goes even further: "We also want to critically examine the number and structure of EU authorities and agencies."

The Europe passage is part of a position paper that the members of the Bundestag want to adopt at their retreat starting on Saturday in Seeon Monastery in Upper Bavaria. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) is also expected to attend the meeting. In view of the latest CSU demand, the discussion with her is likely to be about more than just the European elections in June.

Another key point in the paper is the demand for the official end of the EU accession process with Turkey: "Turkey under President Erdogan has embarked on a path that is incompatible with the interests, values and identity of the European Union," it says in justification. The CSU also rejects any communitization of debt and demands new free trade agreements with the USA, Australia, India and the Mercosur and Asean economic alliances in South America and Asia respectively.

Source: www.stern.de