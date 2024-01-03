Survey - CSU gains: SPD continues to lose ground

Following its losses in the state elections last October, the CSU has made significant gains with a view to the upcoming European elections, according to a new survey. 56% of voters want to take part in the election on June 9, 42% of whom would vote for the Christian Socialists (2019: 40.7%), the polling institute GMS found for the "17.30 SAT.1 Bayern Wählercheck". According to the institute's representative survey, the AfD would receive 17% (8.5) of those willing to vote, the Greens 13% (19.1) and the Free Voters 10% (5.3). The SPD would plummet to 7 percent (9.3).

44% of all respondents believe that German membership of the EU is a good thing, 28% are not sure and 24% are skeptical about EU membership. However, 55% believe that the European elections are more important than they used to be.

According to the survey, if state elections were held in Bavaria next Sunday, the CSU would receive 41% (actual result in October: 37.0%), the Free Voters 16% (15.8%), the AfD 14% (14.6%) and the Greens 13% (14.4%). According to the survey, the SPD would only just make it over the five percent hurdle with 6 percent (8.4).

Election polls are always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining party loyalty and increasingly short-term election decisions make it difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. As a matter of principle, surveys only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not a forecast of the election outcome.

According to the survey, a clear majority in Bavaria is dissatisfied with the policies of the coalition government in Berlin. 77% are of the opinion that the federal government cannot solve the problems at hand, 78% are dissatisfied with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). 60% assume that the government will not last until the planned end of the legislative period.

In Bavaria, the picture is different: 53% are satisfied with the work of the state government, 56% consider Markus Söder (CSU) to be a good prime minister.

The polling institute surveyed a total of 1002 people by telephone for the "Voter Check" between December 27, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

