CSU demands prison for airport blockaders

Union politicians have been railing against some actions by climate activists for months. Now the CSU is presenting a paper in which it advocates harsher penalties in certain cases. There is talk of blockades - on roads and at airports. The party is also calling for legal reforms for anti-Semitism.

The CSU wants to toughen the penalties for climate activists who blockade streets or take action against works of art and buildings as well as at airports. "The willful intrusion into high-security areas such as airports poses a considerable danger and must be punished with a prison sentence of at least six months," it says in the draft for the upcoming closed meeting of the CSU parliamentary group in Seeon Monastery. "Anyone who prevents planes from taking off must end up in prison," CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt told the Bild newspaper.

The paper on internal security for the meeting of CSU MPs from January 6 to 8 is also available to Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "The actions of the climate chaotics show a progressive radicalization. The state must react to this with consistency and severity," Dobrindt told Bild. The bill states: "Criminal climate hooligans are damaging cultural heritage of significant value with their attacks on works of art and buildings such as the Brandenburg Gate." In order to better protect such symbols of national unity, banned zones should be set up there, in which demonstrations would generally be prohibited with a few exceptions.

Prison sentence for incitement against Israel

Blocking rescue routes and obstructing rescue operations should be punished with a prison sentence of at least three months. "In order to also prevent repeat offenses by the same people, we are striving for a nationwide regulation that would allow repeat offenders to be taken into preventive custody if there are concrete indications of new offenses," the paper continues.

It also calls for incitement against the state of Israel to be punished with a prison sentence of at least six months. To this end, anti-Semitism must be classified as a particularly serious case of incitement to hatred in the Criminal Code. The promotion of sympathy for terrorist organizations should again be made a punishable offence. This would also apply to participation in a hostile, anti-Semitic crowd.

According to the CSU, foreigners who commit anti-Semitic crimes should be deported. Migrants convicted of an anti-Semitic offense would have to lose their protection status in Germany. Dual nationals who commit anti-Semitic crimes should have their German passports revoked.

