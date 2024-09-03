- CSU board representative views collaboration with BSW as lacking substance.

From the CSU, criticisms are arising about a potential alliance between the Union and the Alliance for Progress, headed by Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), following the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony last Sunday. CSU executive board member Bernd Posselt labeled such discussions as a "dangerous cul-de-sac."

There's a general agreement that the Thuringian AfD politician Björn Höcke is a "die-hard fascist." Nevertheless, Posselt stressed, this shouldn't imply disregarding the BSW.

As per Posselt, the founder and namesake of BSW, Sahra Wagenknecht, is the "troublesome peace-incitement megaphone for Vladimir Putin" and the "human incarnation of the Hitler-Stalin pact." If the CDU's firewall policy is understood in its intent rather than its literal meaning, it should be directed against AfD and BSW, not the "scant surviving fragments of the Left Party."

Previously, party leader Söder had suggested the possibility of a collaboration with the BSW in Thuringia, provided certain conditions were met, particularly if Wagenknecht herself participated in the negotiations. He had also not shut down the idea of cooperating with the Left Party.

