- CSD and right-wing protests - Police prepare for large-scale operation

A week after the far-right protests during the CSD in Bautzen, the police are also preparing for a large-scale operation at the Christopher Street Day in Leipzig. "Initially, we assumed it would be a large, peaceful, celebratory event full of joy," explains police spokesman Olaf Hoppe. However, the day has changed in light of the events in Bautzen, "in terms of the threat level and its political dimension." Right-wing protests have also been announced in Leipzig.

According to the city, there will be a demonstration at the Leipzig main station on Saturday under the motto "proud, German, national." Up to 400 to 1,000 people have registered for this. The CSD will pass by with its large demonstration within earshot and sight. In addition, the alliance "Leipzig takes place" has registered several rallies under the motto "No place for Nazis."

Due to the changed situation this year, it is difficult to estimate how many people will come to the CSD, said spokeswoman Jasmin Gräwel. She expects a number between 10,000 and 20,000. All events are scheduled to take place as planned - even if there will be an increased and more visible police presence at the central meeting place at Augustusplatz. The organizers hope for understanding from the participants.

Last week, the CSD in the eastern Saxon city of Bautzen was accompanied by far-right protests. More than 1,000 CSD participants faced a counter-demonstration with around 680 people under the motto "Against Gender Propaganda and Identity Confusion!!!" The far-right micro-party Freie Sachsen also called for a protest. The planned closing party was cancelled for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the CSD organizers in Leipzig have received solidarity messages from all over the country. Supporters have announced their attendance with the phrase: "Especially this year." The federal government's queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann (Greens), also plans to come to Leipzig. "Together, we will show that we will not be made invisible and that we will defend our rights and our dignity together," Lehmann explained.

The Community ought to stay vigilant and united during the CSD in Leipzig, given the increased threat level and political dimensions due to the far-right protests. Despite the changes, The Community can look forward to a significant turnout, with the police anticipating between 10,000 and 20,000 participants.

