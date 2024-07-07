Climate activists - Cruise opponents block two cruise liners in Kiel

Multiple opponents of cruise tourism blocked two cruise ships, the "Mein Schiff 7" and the "Aidabella," at the Kiel Ostseehafen quay with their kayaks, delaying the departure of the "Aidabella" by approximately two hours. They circled around the bow of the ships.

The police eventually encircled the kayaks, according to a spokesperson, and forced them to a dock. There, the kayak riders were reportedly taken out. Nine activists were temporarily arrested. Their identities were determined, and they were treated for identification purposes. An investigation was initiated against them for suspected coercion.

According to their statement, the action group "Smash Cruise Shit" aimed to protest against the effects of cruise tourism on the climate and the working conditions on board. They also wanted to draw attention to "existing colonial exploitation," as stated in a press release.

Both ships were affected by the blockade. The "Aidabella" was scheduled to set sail for a Norway roundtrip at 18.00 hours, which was delayed by almost two hours. The other ship was supposed to leave according to the police at 21.00 hours. The protest had no impact on this particular cruiser.

The activists claimed that there were people on the roof of the power plant at times. The protest was part of European-wide actions organized through the European Cruise Activist Network (ECAN). The four individuals were also reportedly temporarily arrested and released after their identities were established.

In Kiel, the cruise industry is booming, according to the activists. The number of passengers increases from year to year. An activist stated in the press release: "We've had enough! These floating hotels and their filth are always right in the middle of the city." Most of the ships are operated with highly toxic fuel oil. A similar protest against cruise tourism had taken place in the Kiel harbor on June 1st.

