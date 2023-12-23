3rd league - Cruciate ligament rupture: Halle defender Zieleniecki operated on
According to the club, Hallescher FC defender Sebastian Zieleniecki has undergone a successful operation. "From now on, it's all uphill," the third-division soccer club wrote on Saturday with a photo showing the 28-year-old next to team doctor Thomas Bartels after the operation. Zieleniecki tore his cruciate ligament in the 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund II and will not be available to HFC in the relegation battle.
Source: www.stern.de