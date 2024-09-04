- Cross-regionally Engaging Gathering Dubbed as Kalmit-Cup Fun Rally

The "largest folding bike mountain race in the world" is happening once more in Rhineland-Palatinate. On September 7th (Sat.), the 33rd iteration of the Kalmit Folding Bike Cup will commence in Maikammer. The 6.5-kilometer track, boasting 450 meters of ascent, culminates at the Palatinate Forest's highest summit, Kalmit. Organizers stressed that the rules are both straightforward and stringent. Exclusively vintage collapsible bicycles without gear shifts are permitted to compete.

As usual, an estimated multitude of "folding bike aficionados" will attend, according to race director Holger Gockel to the German Press Agency. "There are 960 registered participants, including 30 tandem duos." Participants hail not just from Germany, but also from the UK, Belgium, and Austria. The youngest competitor is 7 years old, while the eldest is a spry 84. "The latter has participated at least six times prior."

The trophies are meticulously crafted by a Freiburg-based artist. This year's motto is "Folding is the epitome of beauty - Ready for klapp off," said Gockel. In the past, the slogans have read "The Hinge's Dance" or "The Teleklappies" and "He who has the fold, wins the soul."

