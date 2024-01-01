Nordic skiing - Cross-country skier Moch sixth in Dobbiaco - victory for Amundsen

Cross-country skier Friedrich Moch started the new year with a sixth place in the third stage of the Tour de Ski.

One day after finishing seventh in the 10-kilometre classic style, the Isny native finished 1:05.5 minutes behind winner Harald Oestberg Amundsen from Norway in the 20-kilometre free style pursuit on New Year's Day.

Amundsen took over the overall leader's golden jersey from his team-mate Erik Valnes, who had won on New Year's Eve, before the rest day on Tuesday. A free style sprint is on the program in Davos on Wednesday.

Moch once again delivered a spirited race in the chasing group, was very active and earned sixth place. Lucas Bögl also put in a strong performance, moving up from 30th to 13th place. Florian Notz finished the race in 23rd place.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de