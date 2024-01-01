Tour de Ski - Cross-country skier Carl twice second - Moch sixth

Cross-country skier Victoria Carl started the new year the same way she ended the old one. At the Tour de Ski in Dobbiaco, the Thuringian finished second behind Jessica Diggins in both the 10-kilometer classic race on New Year's Eve and the 22-kilometer skating pursuit on New Year's Day.

The American clearly leads the overall standings ahead of Carl. After a rest day on Tuesday, the tour continues on Wednesday with a sprint in Davos, Switzerland.

Carl started the race seven seconds behind Diggins, but was unable to keep up with the US athlete's pace. Instead, Carl delivered a strong tactical performance, alternating well with Sweden's Linn Svahn and keeping the chasers at bay. When the Swede had to break away, Carl made it onto the podium as a soloist, 46.5 seconds behind Diggins.

"It's nice that there are also international tactics that work," said Carl about her collaboration with Svahn. The German team trained with the Swedes several times during the summer.

Hennig drops back

Katharina Hennig, Olympic team sprint champion together with Carl, finished fifth in the 10-kilometer race just two weeks after her coronavirus infection. She was unable to defend this position on New Year's Day and dropped back to 16th place. She is now 2:24.2 minutes behind in the overall standings.

Previously, Friedrich Moch from Isny had created an excellent starting position for the rest of the tour with a sixth place in the men's race. One day after finishing seventh in the 10-kilometer classic style, the Isny native crossed the finish line 1:05.5 minutes behind winner Harald Amundsen in the 22-kilometer pursuit race on New Year's Day. The Norwegian took over the overall leader's golden jersey from his team-mate Erik Valnes, who had won on New Year's Eve.

Moch once again delivered a spirited race in the chasing group, was very active and earned sixth place. "I didn't think I'd be sixth overall after the first three stages," said Moch, who will try to lose as little time as possible in the sprint in Davos. "Then I can attack again on the last three stages," said the 23-year-old. Lucas Bögl also put in a strong performance, moving up from 30th to 13th place. Florian Notz finished the race in 23rd place after two crashes.

Source: www.stern.de