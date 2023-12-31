Tour de Ski - Cross-country skier Carl second in Dobbiaco - Hennig fifth

Cross-country skier Victoria Carl came second in the second stage of the Tour de Ski. The Thuringian was only beaten by Kerttu Niskanen from Finland in the 10-kilometer classic style.

After her victory two weeks ago in Trondheim, she was now 6.7 seconds off first place in Toblach, Italy. Katharina Hennig also made a strong return to the top of the world rankings in fifth place after recovering from her coronavirus infection. Third-placed American Jessica Diggins took the lead in the overall standings, seven seconds ahead of Carl. A 20-kilometre mass start race is scheduled for Dobbiaco on New Year's Day.

"The girls are all taking steps forward"

"I didn't really know what my form would be like after Christmas. I had to fight a lot in the last few meters, but the coaches helped me a lot," said Carl on ZDF. The Olympic team sprint champion sees her improved mental strength as the main reason for her upward trend this winter. "I was often ill or injured in previous years, now things are going well and that has given me a boost," said Carl, who trains in Oberhof.

National coach Peter Schlickenrieder was pleased that the focus is no longer solely on Hennig. "The girls are all taking steps forward. Vici's success shows everyone where it can lead if they continue on their path," said Schlickenrieder in view of Coletta Rydzek's 16th place, Lisa Lohmann's 21st place and Pia Fink's 26th place.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de