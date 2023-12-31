Cross-country skier Carl fights her way to a world-class performance

Things are going brilliantly for the German cross-country skiers on the second stage of the Tour de Ski: Victoria Carl storms to second place in the overall standings, the Olympic champion answers unanswered questions herself with a strong performance. The national coach is happy about a pointer for the whole team.

Cross-country skier Victoria Carl came second in the second stage of the Tour de Ski. The Thuringian only had to admit defeat to Kerttu Niskanen from Finland over 10 kilometers in the classic style. After her victory two weeks ago in Trondheim, she was now 6.7 seconds off first place in Toblach, Italy.

Katharina Hennig also made a strong return to the top of the world rankings in fifth place after recovering from her coronavirus infection. Third-placed American Jessica Diggins took the lead in the overall standings, seven seconds ahead of Carl. On New Year's Day, a 20-kilometre mass start race is on the program in Toblach.

"I didn't really know what my form would be like after Christmas. The prologue yesterday surprised me and everything was right again today," said Carl, who sprinted to 12th place at the start, on ZDF. "I had to fight hard in the last few meters, but the coaches helped me a lot." The Olympic team sprint champion sees her improved mental strength as the main reason for her upward trend this winter. "I was often ill or injured in previous years, but now things are going well and that has given me a boost," said Carl, who trains in Oberhof.

National coach Peter Schlickenrieder was pleased that the focus is no longer solely on Hennig. "The girls are all taking steps forward. Vici's success shows everyone where it can lead if they continue on their path," said Schlickenrieder in view of Coletta Rydzek's 16th place, Lisa Lohmann's 21st place and Pia Fink's 26th place.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de