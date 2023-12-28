Investigations - Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars
Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now underway in Germany and Luxembourg. The police are looking for witnesses.
