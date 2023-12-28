Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmanhuntgermanypoliceATMvehiclebitburg-prümdeterminationrhineland-palatinatecriminality

Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Investigations - Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now underway in Germany and Luxembourg. The police are looking for witnesses.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

Dark clouds gather near Villingen-Schwenningen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public