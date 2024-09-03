Critics ousted: judicial system castigates Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has found Russia accountable for barring opposition politician Lev Schlosberg from taking part in the 2021 elections. The court viewed this move as a breach of the right to fair elections and has ordered compensation.

The ECtHR based in Strasbourg considered the denial of Lew Schlosberg's admission as a violation of the right to free elections. Russian authorities justified their decision on the grounds of his involvement in an opposition rally. However, the court considered this justification as "unjustified".

Schlosberg participated in a show of support for the late opposition figure, Alexander Navalny, who survived a poisoning attempt and was subsequently imprisoned upon his return to Russia. A Russian court barred Schlosberg from contesting in the Duma elections later due to his participation in this event. In retribution, the ECtHR ordered Russia to pay 5,000 euros in damages and an additional 7,500 euros in legal fees.

The Freedom to Assemble is a Basic Right

The right to participate in a peaceful gathering is a fundamental right, the court underlined. This right should not be penalized, not even by prohibiting participation in parliamentary elections.

The ECtHR was granted the authority to adjudicate on these events as they transpired while Russia was still bound by the European Convention on Human Rights. Russia officially withdrew from this convention in September 2022, following its exclusion by the Council of Europe due to its invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, thousands of cases against Russia were ongoing at this point.

