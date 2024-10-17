Critics Demand Justice following Accusations of a Minnesota Substitute Teacher Simulating George Floyd's Death in Lesson

Wisconsin law enforcement officer Steven Dwayne Williams, who temporarily taught English at Woodbury High School in Washington County, Minnesota on Monday, is pictured in a CNN-obtained image executing a prone restraint on a student during the fourth-period English class, as claimed by Shawn Hogendorf, the South Washington County Schools' communications director, to CNN on Wednesday.

He reportedly forced a student to the ground as a demonstration of the police actions leading to George Floyd's death, as detailed in a letter to pupils, guardians, and staff from the school on Tuesday. The letter acknowledges the racial harm inflicted.

CNN has repeatedly attempted to contact Williams for comment.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died while being detained on May 25, 2020, as Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck and back for around nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for help and expressed difficulty breathing. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in a 2021 state trial and sentenced to over 22 years in prison. In federal court, he later confessed to violating Floyd's civil rights.

Floyd's death spurred global protests and legislative measures focused on addressing police brutality and racial prejudice.

According to the school's letter to parents, Williams asserted, "Police brutality doesn't exist," and claimed, "Cops would make the best criminals." He further stated that they know how to avoid consequence and boasted about scoring an "A" on a paper discussing how to commit murder undetected.

In a Monday message to Woodbury High School families, principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner labeled the event a "racially harmful situation," and noted that the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and escorted off the school premises after receiving several complaints from students.

“We are continuing to investigate the incident, but I want to assure you the substitute teacher will not be returning to Woodbury High School,” the letter stated.

In accordance with the Woodbury Police Department, the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Williams is banned from entering any district property.

“We are extremely disturbed by the initial information regarding the incident,” Woodbury Public Safety Director Jason Posel told CNN on Thursday. “We will thoroughly investigate this matter while providing compassion to the affected students.”

The incident has been reported to the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, as indicated by the school.

“Schools should be safe learning environments where students can grow,” Anna Kurth, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Education, told CNN on Thursday. “We are aware of the situation in South Washington County Schools and are in contact with the school district to offer support to students, families, and staff.”

Following reports of misconduct while on assignment, Teachers On Call, the staffing agency that placed Williams at the school, is cooperating with the district and law enforcement in the investigation, as mentioned in a Thursday statement.

“We are very concerned about the alleged misconduct of a former employee on assignment and are working closely with the district and law enforcement units,” the statement read. “We have a policy against any kind of violent, aggressive, or harmful behavior and hold a zero-tolerance stance.”

Williams is no longer an employee of the organization, as stated in the company's statement.

“Substitute educators undergo a thorough screening process in compliance with Minnesota Department of Education standards and beyond,” Teachers on Call said. “The substitute educator involved in the alleged misconduct passed all compulsory background checks prior to being assigned.”

The Prescott, Wisconsin, Police Department, where Williams was a two-year officer and patrolman, placed him on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, according to a press release issued by the department.

The department stated that Williams was not working in an official capacity during the Minnesota incident and was off-duty at the time.

“The City of Prescott and the Prescott Police Department find the allegations, if true, against Mr. Williams to be deeply troubling, inexcusable, and we in no way endorse his actions," reads the release.

Jackie Schneider, whose son is a senior at the school, told CNN affiliate WCCO: “I want concrete assurances that this person will never teach my kids again.”

Pupils report 'unprovoked' and 'racially harmful behavior'

In addition to reenacting Floyd's death, students claimed a variety of other alarming actions the substitute teacher had taken on that day, including:

Twisting a student's arm behind their back without provocation.

Faking punching a student with his fist close to their face.

Simulating the act of holding up an imaginary gun and pointing it at students.

Sharing racially insensitive comments and sexist jokes.

Providing graphic details about dead bodies and sexual assault cases.

Disclosing the names of individuals he had arrested.

Excessively discussing his weapon collection.

The school officials expressed remorse, stating, "This inappropriate and racially harmful behavior is unacceptable. I am ashamed, and I apologize for this happening to our students." The school promised to provide students with enough time to process, listen, and engage in dialogue leading to healing, empowerment, and education, emphasizing that such behavior would not be tolerated.

The school has teamed up with Teachers on Call to ensure that Williams is removed from the substitute list and will never be employed in the district again, as reported by CNN affiliate KARE. In response to the allegations, Williams passed all background screenings before being assigned to the school.

On a Tuesday, the school personnel held a meeting with every English class that had a substitute teacher the previous day. The students will be given another chance to delve into the matter the following week, as per the Tuesday correspondence. Sources within the school and district confirm they are brainstorming strategies to mend the damage inflicted upon the scholars and staff of Woodbury High School.

CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji lent her expertise to this article.

