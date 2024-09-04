- Critics demand Clarification following Dismissal of Government Official

In the situation involving the ousted Hessian State Secretary Livia Messari-Becker, the opposition is ramping up pressure on the coalition government led by the CDU. The Green and FDP parliamentary groups are planning to send a direct letter to Minister President Boris Rhein, containing ten probing queries.

All earlier queries from legislators to Economics Minister Kaweh Mansoori (SPD) and Culture Minister Armin Schwarz (CDU) in two committees of the Hessian parliament had gone unanswered or evaded directly, the Greens and FDP claimed. "Without resolving the entire issue, our state could potentially incur harm. After all, who would wish to hold prominent roles within the state government in the future if someone is treated in such a damaging, unprofessional, and undignified manner?"

Mansoori had stated back in July that he had dismissed the impartial scientist Messari-Becker, who was previously an esteemed member of the renowned think tank Club of Rome, due to "unsuitable conduct" outside of work. According to media reports, the Deputy Minister President allegedly accused the political novice of leveraging her position as State Secretary to pressure for a better school grade at a parent-teacher conference at one of her children's schools. Mansoori has not shared any public comments on this matter thus far.

Messari-Becker vigorously denied the accusations and, as reported by German news agency DPA, filed an appeal against her suspension.

