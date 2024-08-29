Criticizing Lindner's Actions: Asylum Seeker Reductions Likely Unlawful Under Constitutional Standards

Lindner suggests that in the future, German taxpayers ought not to contribute a single cent to asylum seekers who are actually the obligation of other EU countries. Regarding refugees facing expulsion, aside from covering their travel expenses to the responsible EU nation, no social benefits should be provided, he mentioned.

The FDP head brought up instances of refugees coming from another EU country to Germany. According to EU regulations, the initial EU country that the refugees step foot on in Europe is accountable for handling the asylum process.

"Dignity for all people is a fundamental principle, etched in Article 1 of our Constitution's Basics," clarified Pro Asyl. Despite this, there are already "reduced benefits" for those whose duties lie with another EU member state. However, the organization ponders over the legality of the current legislation.

"Undermining the dignity of all individuals would result in severe political consequences," cautioned Pro Asyl. "This debate aids those who oppose the constitutional state." Pro Asyl advocated for "a shift back to a truthful political discourse that upholds the constitution, especially in these times."

The FDP's stance aligns with Lindner's, as they both believe that The Commission should enforce EU regulations, ensuring that asylum seekers resume their process in the initial EU country they entered. The Commission's failure in this regard could defame the "constitutional state" and undermine the dignity of all individuals, according to Pro Asyl.

